Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $735.50

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 735.50 ($9.36) and traded as high as GBX 767.50 ($9.77). Great Portland Estates shares last traded at GBX 735.50 ($9.36), with a volume of 442,820 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 124.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 735.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 735.50.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

