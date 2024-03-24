Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$88.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRT.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$75.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.40. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$62.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.