GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 839 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,731,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,269. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

