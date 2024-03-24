GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 304 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

PNW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. 800,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,478. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

