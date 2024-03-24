GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 27,235 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,339,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. 1,548,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

