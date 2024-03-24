GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $758,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 392,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,455. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

