GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 139 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

