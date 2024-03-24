GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,217,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $179.65. 57,899,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

