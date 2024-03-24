GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

