GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $310,102,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,330,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,452. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $93.26 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.