GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Raises Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,195 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

