GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $180,000 in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFNM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,267. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.65.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.