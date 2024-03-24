GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Stolper Co grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 32,614 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,645,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,193. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

