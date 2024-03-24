GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.26. 737,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,805. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.