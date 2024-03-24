GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.72. The company had a trading volume of 578,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,994. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $162.53. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

