GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $120,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,512 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.82. 2,190,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,624. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $416.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.