GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2,392.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.7 %

Badger Meter stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.24. 87,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.74 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

