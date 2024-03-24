GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 534.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.50. 277,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 137.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.