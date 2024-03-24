GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. 661,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,102. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -141.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day moving average of $122.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.