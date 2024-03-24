GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,335 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

