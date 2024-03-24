GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.80.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

