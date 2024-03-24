GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,723,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 904,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,323. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.65.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

