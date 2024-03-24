GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 458 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 166,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $43.06. 9,393,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,138,102. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.