GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 1,306 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

TSLA stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $170.83. 75,580,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,103,592. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

