GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $114.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,749. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day moving average of $100.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

