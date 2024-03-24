Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.59

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $2.60. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 8,570 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

