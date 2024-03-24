Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Stock Position Lessened by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.24% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.25. 57,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,578. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

