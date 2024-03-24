Goldfinch Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.24 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00003355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $154.24 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Goldfinch Profile
Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,722,499 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldfinch Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
