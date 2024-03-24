GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($2.13). GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.38 million. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.
