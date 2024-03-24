GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GoHealth Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $227.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($2.13). GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.38 million. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoHealth

About GoHealth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in GoHealth by 4,931.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 378.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.