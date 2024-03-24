Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up 1.2% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

