Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

