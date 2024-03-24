Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $94,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,204,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.14.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

