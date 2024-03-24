Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 491.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period.

JEPI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

