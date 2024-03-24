Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 106 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 909.97, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

