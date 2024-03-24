Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $46.00 at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GIL opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

