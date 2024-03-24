GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $42.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.58.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GFL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -353.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.