Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Gencor Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ GENC opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $16.94.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Gencor Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at $79,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

