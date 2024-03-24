FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Bloom Burton (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Bloom Burton lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.39). Bloom Burton has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 15.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,656,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

