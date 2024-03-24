Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.01 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 883.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,064.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

