Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

