Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FUSN
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.