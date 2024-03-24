FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 2.8% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XJUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 101,080 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 358,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS XJUN opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

