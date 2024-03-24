FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

