Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 975.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.37. 2,300,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,537. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

