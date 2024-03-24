Fonterra Shareholders Fund (FSF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on April 10th

Fonterra Shareholders Fund (ASX:FSF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Fonterra Shareholders Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Fonterra Shareholders Fund Stock Performance
About Fonterra Shareholders Fund
Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.
