FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.39

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.39 and traded as high as $22.39. FONAR shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 16,884 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $141.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

