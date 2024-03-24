FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Hess accounts for approximately 1.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $149.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,860. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $147.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

