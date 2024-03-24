FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $709,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,700,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,965,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.23.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

