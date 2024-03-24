FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 1,709,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,765. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 808.70%.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

