FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 676 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 6,700,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,741.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,709 shares of company stock worth $6,321,293 in the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

