FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,690 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEGNA Trading Down 2.2 %

TGNA stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,492. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.37.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). TEGNA had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEGNA

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.